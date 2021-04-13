The City of Buenos Aires will initiate the campaign of flu vaccination. In the midst of collections due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than half a million porteños will be able to register from this Wednesday to receive the vaccine, whose application will begin on April 19.

The 620 thousand neighbors Those included in the risk groups may register online through the official website of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires (buenosaires.gob.ar/influenza).

This year, to avoid crowds due to the coronavirus, those interested should take a turn before attending any of the 57 posts open in the City.

With this in mind, at the time of online registration, you can choose a preferred neighborhood and time slot (morning or afternoon).

After completing their information on the City’s website, those interested will receive a registration confirmation email. Later they will be contacted by email or SMS to coordinate the appointment.

To avoid crowds due to the coronavirus, this year the flu vaccination will be in advance. Photo Maxi Failla

The day of the shift will be necessary present the DNI residing in the City or a service on your behalf to prove residency.

The use of face masks is requested at all times and respect the minimum distance of 1.5 meters with other people.

Also the health personnel – began to be vaccinated this Tuesday in their workplaces – will have all the Personal protection items necessary to provide care safely in the context of the pandemic.

Those neighbors who require it may attend with a companion. It is recommended to attend with 15 minutes in advance.

From the City they reminded that you can not receive the anti-flu 15 days before or after receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

There will be 57 posts affected by flu vaccination as of April 19: 10 public hospitals, 46 health and community action centers (CeSAC) and the Costa Salguero Vehicle Center -where they can be vaccinated without getting out of the car-.

The Gutiérrez Hospital, one of the ten Buenos Aires acute hospitals that will be affected by flu vaccination. Photo File

The vaccinations will work in Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Those who have medical coverage can check with their social work or prepaid the available points and receive the flu vaccine where they normally attend.

The initiative is included within the free and mandatory Vaccination Calendar and is carried out within the framework of the national campaign, launched this Tuesday after the distribution of 1,818,320 doses to the 24 jurisdictions by the national State.

They must be vaccinated against the flu pregnant women and up to 10 days postpartum, children 6 to 24 months, adults over 65 years and older, people 2 to 64 years with risk factors.

Which are the risk factors

Who have risk factor’s They must also present the medical certificate with the indication for the flu vaccination. The factors considered risk are the following:

Chronic respiratory diseases.

Obesity (body mass index greater than 40 kg / m2).

Heart disease: heart failure, coronary heart disease, valve replacement, valve disease, congenital heart disease.

Congenital or acquired immunodeficiencies (not oncohematological).

Kidney disease: people on dialysis or with expectations to enter dialysis in the next six months.

Use of immunosuppressive medication or corticosteroids in high doses (greater than 2 mg / kg / day of methylprednisone or more than 20 mg / day or its equivalent for more than 14 days).

Cancer patients, transplants and their partners.

Severe maturational delay in children under 18 years of age.

People with genetic syndromes, neuromuscular diseases with respiratory compromise and serious congenital malformations.

Asplenia (people without a spleen).

Chronic aspirin treatment in children under 18 years of age.

Co-workers of premature children weighing less than 1,500 grams.

LM