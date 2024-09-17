Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Dubai International Marine Sports Club announced the opening of registration for the first round of the Dubai 22-foot local sailing championship, which will be held next Saturday at the opening of the new marine sports season 2024-2025. The race is expected to witness a large participation by local marine sports fans from the rising generation of the future to compete for the titles of the first round of the Dubai Championship, which includes two categories, the first for youth under 21 years old (born in 2003), and the second for the junior category under 16 years old (born in 2008).

Mohammed Saif Al Marri, Director of Sports Affairs at the Dubai International Marine Club, confirmed that the organising committee has developed a well-thought-out plan to make the race a success. He said: The schedule for the Dubai 22ft Local Dhow Sailing Race will include holding an informative meeting between the organising committee and the competitors to inform the participating captains, owners and sailors about the modifications to the boats approved by the Maritime Federation, which include the specifications for the hull, as well as the conditions booklet and the regulations for participation in the Dubai Championship.