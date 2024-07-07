The UAE Space Agency has opened registration for students, researchers and experts interested in space sciences to submit their latest scientific research and have the opportunity to present it during the Space Research Conference, scheduled to be held next October. The agency noted that the conference will provide a platform for science, technology, engineering and mathematics students, researchers, scientific and technical experts and industry leaders to showcase the latest research and technological innovations, discuss new developments, and explore future prospects in various fields of space science and technology, with research grants being provided to the owners of the best three research papers.

The Space Research Conference 2024 aims to raise awareness, direct research efforts according to the priorities of the space sector in the UAE, exchange knowledge and cooperate between researchers, scientists and specialists in this field, in addition to strengthening partnerships to achieve common research goals and objectives.

The agency has identified six categories related to space science and technology policies, under which abstracts of research submitted by those wishing to register fall, including “satellite communications, position, navigation and timing, Earth observation, space access and sustainability, space exploration, and space situational awareness.”

According to the agency, the first category (satellite communications) is related to the use of satellites to transmit data for various purposes, including television, the Internet, radio, and secure communications. This field focuses on improving the efficiency, range, and reliability of satellite communications systems, noting that research or research topics submitted in this category should address “integration with fifth-generation networks and beyond, quantum communications, high-throughput satellites (HTS), as well as optical communications via satellite, and software-defined satellites.”

The second category deals with “Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT)” through research related to “next generation GNSS systems, alternative PNT technologies, quantum clocks, flexible PNT technologies, and integrated PNT systems”, while the third category is related to “Earth Observation and Remote Sensing”, which includes research on “Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)”, hyperspectral imaging, artificial intelligence and machine learning, climate monitoring, and real-time data processing.

According to the agency, the fourth research category is “Space Access and Sustainability,” which includes research topics on “Reusable Launch Systems,” through innovations in reusable rockets and spacecraft to reduce the cost of access to space, “In-Space Manufacturing and Assembly,” through developing technologies for manufacturing and assembling structures in space to reduce mass and launch costs, “Sustainable Propulsion Systems,” through research into green propulsion technologies that reduce environmental impact, and “In-Orbit Servicing,” through repair and fueling technologies, and upgrading satellites in orbit to extend their operational life.

The fifth category is “Space Exploration” through investigating outer space and celestial bodies, including planets, moons, asteroids, and beyond, with the aim of enhancing scientific knowledge and enabling human presence beyond Earth. It requires research topics on “Lunar Exploration” through developments in landing, rovers, and settlements to support sustainable human presence on the Moon, “Asteroid Mining” through technologies for exploring, extracting, and processing resources from asteroids, and “In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU)” technologies for using local resources to support space missions, such as producing water, oxygen, and fuel on other celestial bodies.

The last research category is related to “Space Situational Awareness (SSA)”, by detecting, tracking and identifying objects in space, including satellites, space debris and potential threats, to ensure the safety and security of space operations. It requires research topics on “Advanced Surveillance Systems” by developing new sensors and networks to improve the detection and tracking of space objects, “Space Debris Mitigation” through strategies and techniques for tracking, managing and reducing space debris, “Artificial Intelligence for Space Situational Awareness” by using artificial intelligence to enhance the prediction and analysis of space object trajectories and potential collisions, and “Space Traffic Management” by creating frameworks and techniques to coordinate space activities and avoid conflicts.

The agency called on citizens and residents of the UAE who are undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, researchers and experts in the field of space science and technology, who wish to participate in the conference, to submit original scientific abstracts, studies and research, taking into account not plagiarism from other sources. The applicant’s scientific abstract must include the title of the research, the participating authors and the text of the abstract (500 words).

The agency stated that abstracts can be submitted by more than one co-author, and that the abstracts will be reviewed and evaluated by a committee, after which the authors of the accepted abstracts will be notified to submit a scientific paper and an oral presentation during the Space Research Conference 2024, noting that instructions regarding the next steps and presentation dates will be sent to the authors of the accepted abstracts.

The UAE Space Agency confirmed that three winners will be honored for their outstanding contributions through their papers, by giving them the opportunity to obtain a research grant, as the submitted papers will be displayed on the UAE Space Agency’s space research platform, which enhances progress in space research endeavors. It noted that the deadline for submitting abstracts is July 31, while notification of acceptance of scientific abstracts will be August 8, while the deadline for submitting research papers and presentations is September 22.

