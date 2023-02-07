Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club announced the opening of registration to participate in the 22-foot ADNOC Dhow Bearing Race, which represents the second round of races for this category, which is scheduled to take place next Saturday, for a distance of 7 nautical miles, and the registration door is scheduled to close on Thursday. next.

The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club is organizing the race within the calendar of the marine season and the activities of the year 2023, which includes many heritage races for different categories.

The loader “Hashim” for its owner, Noukhatha Mohammed Marawan Abdullah Al Marzouqi, was crowned with the title of the Sheikh Zayed Festival for sailing bearings in the 22-foot category, which is the first round for this category, with the participation of more than 50 loaders from different emirates of the country.

The 22-foot race always witnesses great participation, and on all occasions, and is dedicated to young sailors, who are on their way to the largest races in other categories, and are keen to go through experiences that consolidate the values ​​of the noble maritime heritage, link the past with the present, and strengthen the national identity.

The organizing committee of the race continues to work on implementing the organizational plan for the race, by approving the participating bearings, determining the starting point, and the track according to weather conditions.

For his part, Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Head of the Heritage Races Department at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, confirmed that the participation of more than 50 loaders in the first round race confirms the high status of this category of races among young people who are keen to go through this experience and learn about the details of going to the sea.

He said: The strong competition in the first round race heralds more powerful and exciting races, indicating that the arrangements for the race are proceeding according to the prepared program, and we expect an increase in the number of participants in the second round.