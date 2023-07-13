Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Sports Council announced the opening of registration for the sixth edition of the “Dubai Women’s Triathlon 2023”, the first sporting event of its kind in the region for women only, which is organized by the Council on October 22, in cooperation with the Dubai Women’s Club, and includes three sports, which are Swimming, running and cycling.

Registration for the triathlon starts from Friday until October 15, and participation is open to all women of different physical levels and all nationalities from inside and outside the country, starting from the age of 15 years and over, and those wishing to participate can register individually or form teams.

The Dubai Women’s Club in Jumeirah is hosting the competitions of the sixth edition of the triathlon, which includes three sports: swimming, running, and cycling for a distance of more than 40 kilometers, in three categories: super sprint, sprint, and the approved Olympic distance, where competitors compete in the category The super sprint is for a distance of 400 meters swimming, a distance of 10 kilometers for bicycles, and a distance of 2.5 kilometers for running, while the competitors compete in the sprint category for a distance of 750 meters swimming, a distance of 20 km for bicycles, and a distance of 5 km for running, and in the approved Olympic distance category, participants compete for 1.5 km swimming, 40 km cycling, and 10 km running.

The triathlon competitions start with the swimming competition, which is held on the beach of the Dubai Ladies Club in a framework of complete privacy, and a full crew of lifeguards is provided to follow the participants during the swimming race, and then they move to the cycling competitions that start in front of the club on Jumeirah Street between the Etihad Museum And the intersection of Al Thanya Street, to reach the club again, then they move on to the running competitions that take place along the Dubai Water Canal, to end the competitions inside the Dubai Ladies Club.

The Dubai Sports Council works to organize many activities and events dedicated to women and launch many initiatives aimed at enhancing the role of women in the sports sector, whether at the level of empowerment and development, or practice and achievement, through honorable representation in all international forums, and it also works according to the methodology It seeks to achieve development in women’s sports, by educating women about the importance of sport in their daily lives in the short term, and strengthening the presence of Emirati women in the local, regional and international sports arena in the long term.

The “Dubai Triathlon” for women is one of the initiatives of the Dubai Sports Council that aims to promote the dissemination of a culture of practicing physical activity among women, and to establish a solid base for this community group to practice sports and all kinds of physical activities, whether at the competitive level, or in terms of practice that wins women Agility and fitness, and maintain her health, so that she can perform her role in serving the country and caring for her family members.