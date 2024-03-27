The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security called on employers subject to the pension laws it applies to commit to registering the citizens who work for them within 30 days from the date of joining the service. It also called on them to provide the Authority with the names of the insured whose services end within 15 days at most from the date of service end. In the event of a violation of this, the employer is obligated, in accordance with the provisions of Decree Law No. (57) of 2023, regarding pensions and social insurance, to pay an additional amount of 200 dirhams for each day of delay, and the amount is multiplied by the number of insured persons working for him.

The Authority said, as part of its awareness campaign, “Know Your Law,” that the employer, according to the decree, is obligated to provide the Authority with any statements, data, or documents requested, including details of the insured’s salaries, and all necessary documents for the purposes of calculating the prescribed contributions, provided that this is done within 10 days upon request, and in the event of delay, an additional amount of 100 dirhams is obligated for each day of delay, and this amount is multiplied by the number of insured persons, and the Authority calculates the contributions due from the employer according to what it decides in the event that he violates the provisions of this clause.

She explained that paying contributions falls on the employer, as they are considered part of his responsibilities, and payment of contributions begins from the date of joining service. According to the decree and for the purposes of paying contributions, part of a month is considered a full month, and accordingly, contributions are due for the part of the month in which service begins or part. The month in which the service ends.

The Authority stated that contributions are due from the first of the month following the month for which they are due, and may be extended until the 15th day of this month, and are non-refundable. In the event that the employer is late in paying them, he is obligated, according to the decree, to pay an additional amount of 0.1% (one of 10%). Of the subscriptions due for each day of delay, without the need for warning or notice, and in all cases the additional amount must not exceed the value of the subscriptions due.

The Authority stressed the importance of paying contributions for real wages, noting that the insured’s contributions must be paid on the basis of the subscription account salary, noting that contributions are paid for workers in the private sector according to the January subscription account salary of each year, and in the event that joining work After the month of January, contributions are calculated on the basis of the salary of the month in which he joined the service, until the following January. Then contributions are paid on the basis of the salary of January of each year. Contributions for workers in the government sector are calculated according to the salary of the actual subscription account for each month.

The Authority said that failure to pay contributions for real wages in accordance with the decree requires the employer to pay an additional amount of 10% of the value of the contributions due, without warning or prior notification, and the Authority’s Board of Directors may determine cases of exemption from the additional amount and conditions for total or partial exemption from it.

An employee who has citizenship

The General Pensions and Social Security Authority stated that the provisions for registering a worker are mandatory during his service with an employer subject to the provisions of Decree Law No. (57) of 2023, starting from the date he obtains citizenship, and he may add his periods of service prior to this date in accordance with the provisions of Article (8). ) from him.

• The employer shall bear any additional amounts arising from violating the provisions and rules of registration and payment of contributions.