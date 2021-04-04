Today, the Emirates Foundation for School Education opened the door to register new non-citizen (resident) students for the next academic year in government schools nationwide, and registration continues until the 15th of the same month, for a period of ten days, for grades kindergarten through twelfth .

The Foundation clarified in a circular, issued recently in this regard, and distributed it to schools, that the age of admission in the kindergarten stage is calculated for the student who completed the approved age for registration on August 31 in the academic year 2022/2021, and the first grade of the basic education stage is accepted for the student who He completed six years of age on August 31 of the same year, pointing out that the age of students enrolled in the first kindergarten should be four years, in the second kindergarten five years, and in the first grade from six to eight years

The circular mentioned registration categories for each grade, as it specified for enrollment in kindergartens, citizens of the state and children of female citizens, and in the first grade citizens of the state, children of female citizens and those of the same rule of citizens (students holding valid Emirati passports), citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council, children of decree holders, and children of diplomats And the people of the Comoros, as for grades from two to twelve, registration is available for all these groups in addition to non-citizen students, according to the specific terms and conditions, while the registration of citizenship students and those of similar status began yesterday, and it will continue until April 15th.

The circular indicated several requirements for registering non-citizen students, namely that they be distinguished, so that the percentage of student grades is not less than 85% or its equivalent in A and B levels in three subjects (Arabic language, English and mathematics), and that the number of students accepted does not exceed 20 % Of the total number of students in the school, and on the same percentage of students of one division within the school, and the tuition fees are collected from non-citizen students admitted to public schools at the rate of six thousand dirhams for the academic year, in accordance with the decisions and regulations in force.

The circular specified five requirements for student registration in public schools, which are the obligation to register via the electronic link https://www.moe.gov.ae, and registration is available to students within the legal age only, and those who meet the conditions and not accept students as listeners in kindergarten or school, The school or kindergarten administration is obligated to approve the electronic registration requests for national students and those similar to the Al Manhal system within a maximum of five working days and not allow students to attend the study at the beginning of the school year except after making sure that the student’s file is approved on the system, and government schools and kindergartens are obligated to accept new students. According to the distribution of residential areas, and all schools and kindergartens departments must adhere to activating communication channels and respond to the inquiries of students’ parents by directing the guardian to register via the link





