Yesterday, the Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the start of registering new non-citizen students (residents) for the next academic year in government schools nationwide, and registration continues until the 15th of the same month, for a period of 10 days, for grades two through twelfth.

In a circular issued recently in this regard, and distributed to schools, the Foundation determined that a student who had completed six years of age on August 31 of the same year would be accepted into the first grade of the basic education stage. In order for the institution to register non-national students, they must be distinguished, so that the percentage of student grades is not less than 85% or its equivalent at level A and B in three subjects (Arabic, English and Mathematics), and that the number of admissions does not exceed 20% of the total number Students in the school, and on the same percentage of students of the same division inside the school, and the tuition fees are collected from non-citizen students admitted to public schools at the rate of 6000 dirhams for the academic year, in accordance with the decisions and regulations in force, and registration is via the electronic link https: / Www.moe.gov.ae.





