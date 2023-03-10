The Emirates Foundation for School Education stated that the door to submit applications for registration in public schools for resident students will start next May, and the final approval of those accepted will be done at the end of the current academic year, and the student will obtain a certificate at the end of the academic year and submit all required documents.

And the Foundation specified in the “Guide for Student Registration Service in Public Schools for the Academic Year 2023/2024”, that the student’s percentage in two or more subjects (Arabic, English, and mathematics) should not be less than 90%, and in the third subject 85%, or the equivalent. The percentage in the grade description system (AB), in order to accept students residing in grades two to twelve, indicating that the tuition fee is 6000 dirhams for a student.

The registration process for national students began at the beginning of this month, which continues until the 24th of the same month, as the Foundation indicated that registration for enrollment in public schools is available to male and female students in the first, second and first grade kindergartens, as well as for the aforementioned groups, in addition to students from other countries. The Cooperation Council, and everyone who has completed four years in the first kindergarten stage, five years in the second kindergarten, six years in the first grade, and no more than eight years, provided that the student completes the required age on August 31 of the same year in which he is accepted.

The institution set several conditions for students to enroll in the elite track, which starts from the fifth to the eighth grade, including that the student be a citizen of the country, or one of the sons of female citizens, and that a study seat be available in the grade level.

The institution set a condition for excellence to accept students within the track, which is that the student obtains an average of 90 in mathematics, 90 in English, and 85 in science, for those wishing to join the track from the fourth grade, while the rest of the classes are required for students to obtain an average of 80% in the course. Science, Math and English subjects.

The Foundation stated that it is possible to register for enrollment in the academic year 2023-2024, through the service of applying for and accepting a student in a public school, as well as viewing all registration conditions for all the tracks mentioned through the Foundation’s website http://www.ese.gov.ae.

The Foundation specified eight procedures for the registration of students of determination, including that male and female citizens of this category register from kindergarten to secondary education (according to the approved categories). An initial registration process takes place to reserve a seat for the student in the school, as stated on the registration mechanism page. Through the service, his guardian can book the most appropriate diagnostic appointment.

One of the procedures is that the priority for students of determination is to enroll in the nearest kindergarten or school to their residence, according to the geographical distribution of the approved residential areas, and the student’s guardian must determine whether the student needs a specialized bus or a bus escort.

The procedures also indicated that students of determination are registered according to the approved age group, with the exception of cases for which a case study is conducted by an inclusive education specialist, whether they are affiliated with any school, center or new registration, and to determine the optimal level for the student’s interest. Everyone who has completed four years of age is accepted into the first kindergarten stage.