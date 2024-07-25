The Community Police Department at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has begun registering school students (under 18 years old) to join the “We Are All Police” system, as part of the “Safe Summer Campaign” and as part of its strategy to make the community happy.

The Director of the Community Police Department, Brigadier Dr. Hamoud Saeed Al Afari, stressed the importance of the role played by the “We Are All Police” system in embodying the Abu Dhabi Police strategy for sustainable security and safety, noting that the participation of our students in volunteering is one of the noble values ​​that instills loyalty and positive citizenship in them.

Dean Dr. Al-Afari said: “The student volunteer work model includes their participation in purposeful volunteer work, and according to it, certificates of appreciation will be presented to each student indicating that he has performed volunteer hours in the service of his community.”

For his part, the Head of the We Are All Police Department, Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Saeed Al Ashkhari, explained that the security volunteer work model was designed for this category of school students, in a way that enhances the competitive leadership position of the Abu Dhabi Police, after the We Are All Police system obtained the third level of innovation from the Global Innovation Institute (GINI) in the field of enhancing community participation in maintaining security and safety, and within the framework of achieving the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Police in enhancing responsibility and community participation, instilling and consolidating the value of volunteering and humanitarian work among students, and filling their free time with something useful.