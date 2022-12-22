The UAE Space Agency announced the opening of registration for young Emiratis, university graduates in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), to participate in the “space workshops”, which aim to build and develop national cadres in space science and technology and entrepreneurship, and support the national space program.

The agency stated that the space workshops are concerned with building national capabilities in the fields of space science and technology, with the aim of effectively supporting the ambitious space program of the United Arab Emirates, and also contributing to accelerating and enhancing knowledge of the space field for a group of participants, by combining academic and research practices in an environment Farida encourages and nurtures a culture of innovation in the field of space, explaining that this program is specifically designed to accelerate the transfer of knowledge and the application of space engineering skills.

The agency stated that it is directing this effort to target individuals interested in participating in space workshops for a period of six months, with the aim of training participants and developing their skills in multiple fields and disciplines of knowledge, in line with the requirements and skills necessary to implement national space projects, pointing out that the intensive training program enhances the knowledge gained through A group of academic workshops, in addition to practical exercises by experts in the field of space, and serves as a link to accelerate the link between academic knowledge and practical experience associated with the development of space projects.

The training program consists of two main phases, the first of which will start from January 23 to February 9, 2023, and includes an academic workshop that focuses on the impact of the space environment on the elements of space mission design. The workshop is a classroom model that combines lectures, dialogue sessions, and interactive games online reviews and tests that help students familiarize themselves with the major components of spacecraft, and more.

Based on the results of the evaluation from the academic workshop, the finalists will move to the second phase of the program, which begins on February 20, and continues until June 9, 2023, and includes an applied workshop, where the participants will be distributed in different teams to develop a space mission, with guidance and guidance by Experts, with the aim of familiarizing participants with the dynamics and challenges often present during the initial design process for a space mission.

The agency called on interested cadres to register for the program “for free” via the website https://bit.ly/3Wa6c9zNoting that the last date for registration will be on January 15, 2023, noting that attendance for the full duration of the first stage over the two weeks will be mandatory from Sunday to Thursday 8 am – 6 pm, and Friday 8 am – 1 pm, provided that all participants in the academic workshop will obtain a Certificate from the Emirates Space Agency.

4 goals

The UAE Space Agency has set four main goals for the intensive training program “Space Workshops”, which include supporting the UAE space sector by building capabilities and skills for those wishing to work in this field, as well as supporting the preparation of qualified cadres to participate in space projects and programs, in addition to providing opportunities for learning and engineering practice. space for a wide range of interested individuals, and finally, highlight important considerations in the design and construction of space systems.