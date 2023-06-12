The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has registered more than 10,000 civil marriage requests before the Civil Family Matters Court for foreigners, at a rate of 40 civil marriage requests per day, since the entry into force of Law No. 14 of 2021 regarding civil marriage and its effects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, at the beginning of last year, while specifying The law has four main conditions that must be met in order to conclude a civil marriage contract in the emirate.

The Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, stated that the statistics of the Abu Dhabi Court for Foreigners showed that more than 10,000 civil marriage applications have been registered since the law began to be applied, at a rate of 40 civil marriage applications per day, equivalent to four civil marriage cases per working hour, after the launch of the law. The Civil Marriage Service (Express), which allows marriage to take place within 24 hours only, in response to the high demand of tourists coming from all over the world, to contract a civil marriage in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He explained that the Abu Dhabi Courts are keen on excellence in the method of providing judicial services electronically, from registering applications to completing procedures and attending sessions, as they are electronic, not paper courts, in addition to being the only bilingual court in the Arab region, as it provides litigation forms and rulings in both languages. Arabic and English, to guarantee the right of foreigners to understand litigation procedures in a simplified manner, without any language barriers that may hinder learning about decisions issued by courts in cases.

While the Office of Foreigners Services at the Judicial Department – Abu Dhabi indicated that the civil marriage law and its effects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are defined, there are four main conditions that must be met in order to conclude a civil marriage contract in the emirate. An official document issued by the country to which each of them belongs by his nationality.

The second condition is that both spouses explicitly express before the documentation judge their consent to the marriage, and that there is nothing legally precluding the consideration of his consent, and the third is that the spouses sign the disclosure form, and finally that the marriage is not between brothers, children, grandchildren, uncles, or aunts, in addition to To any other conditions issued by a decision of the Head of the Judicial Department.

It is noteworthy that the Court of Civil Family Matters for Foreigners provides many services to tourists and residents of all foreign nationalities, such as civil marriage and civil divorce without harm, joint custody of children, civil wills and legacies, and proof of lineage.

