Registration is now open for the 2021 edition of Credit Union Journal’s annual Best Credit Unions to Work For program.

The coronavirus has dramatically changed how Americans work, and credit unions – like so many other industries – quickly pivoted to a remote work posture last spring as the pandemic worsened. That shift forced credit unions to quickly adapt to new ways of operating, but it also resulted in many employers changing many longstanding policies and procedures. The massive changes that have taken place since then have forced credit unions to rethink not only how they recruit, hire and train new employees, but also how they communicate internal culture to staff members who aren’t onsite.

“This program has always highlighted some of the best the credit union movement has to offer, and we expect this year’s rankings to once again showcase some of the most creative and effective employment practices in the industry,” said Aaron Passman, editor of Credit Union Journal.

It’s also easier than ever to take part in the program. Starting this year, the minimum number of employees required for a credit union to qualify has been reduced to 15, reflecting the fact much of the industry operates with very small teams.

Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, will once again provide an in-depth look into how employees feel about the institutions they work for, how those institutions compare to their peers and more. Those who place in the rankings also gain a valuable tool for recruitment and marketing.

As always, there is no cost to participate and the program is open to credit unions of all sizes. The deadline for registration is Friday, April 23, 2021.

