The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai announced the opening of registration for the first edition of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program for Emirati students from the Emirate of Dubai for the next academic year 2024-2025 AD, starting today until April 30, 2024 AD, through the “Emirati” platform in the “Emirati” application. Dubai Now” on smartphones.

The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program comes within the framework of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 initiatives, embodying the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to invest in people to ensure the success of real and sustainable development. .

In its first session, the program targets 100 outstanding Emirati students, graduates of public and private schools in various educational curricula during the last two academic years, which provides equal opportunities for all students to benefit from the program according to the approved conditions.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, said: “The Hamdan bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program reflects the insightful vision of the wise leadership to build Emirati capabilities and competencies, and enhance its competitiveness in various future specializations, by providing the opportunity for our outstanding students.” To benefit from the program and enroll in the best prestigious universities with the aim of graduating national leaders in the government and private sectors, and to contribute to strengthening Dubai’s leadership position globally, and for it to be one of the best cities in the world to live and live in.”

Her Excellency added: “The program represents a real opportunity for every outstanding Emirati student, male and female, to begin their journey towards the future, discover their energies, and participate in creating a more beautiful future for their country, to form an added value to the balance of human wealth that serves their country and achieves its future goals. I invite our outstanding students to register in the program during “The specified period of time, wishing all our students continued success and prosperity.”

In turn, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “The Hamdan bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program is a qualitative initiative that confirms the keenness of our wise leadership to continue the approach of investing in national competencies as they are the most important resource in Dubai’s journey towards sustainable leadership. We at Digital Dubai are proud to be a partner.” “We are active in this initiative by providing advanced infrastructure and digital capabilities that provide distinguished experiences for customers and enable government agencies in the emirate to develop and launch pioneering initiatives that enhance Dubai's presence and position on global competitiveness indicators.”

His Excellency added: “Our support for this initiative gains added importance as it is related to education and building the capabilities of the next generation of future makers of the Emirates, and this support is consistent with our enabling role in the field of digital transformation, as we work with our partners in government agencies and the private sector to provide smooth and secure digital channels and solutions that meet… needs of all segments of customers.

The program aims to provide scholarships and facilitate scholarships to prestigious universities inside and outside the country in academic specializations that are compatible with the needs of the labor market and the priorities of future development in various development sectors in a way that serves the economic participation of Emiratis and supports the advancement of the Emirati human development system.

100 of the highest-performing outstanding Emirati students will be selected according to the program’s approved conditions to enroll in the best prestigious universities, with a total financial allocation for the program estimated at one billion and 100 million dirhams over the coming years.

The program requires that the applicant be an Emirati student holding an Emirati passport and a family book issued by the Emirate of Dubai, and that the applicant must have a conditional or unconditional acceptance into a specific specialty and university from an academic institution that meets the standards and conditions. The acceptance must include the start date of study, the specified period, and fees. The applicant must not have received another full scholarship from any donor inside or outside the UAE.