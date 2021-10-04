Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club will organize the Ghantoot Sailing Race next Saturday on the capital’s Corniche, and the club has announced the opening of registration for the race, according to the precautionary measures followed in all races and events it organizes.

The Ghantoot race is very important, especially since it is the fourth and final round of the Al-Bwanish category, and the champion of the season will be determined after that. Asif Al-Hazm, Abdullah Marwan Al-Marzouqi, who has 85 points, will compete for the title of champion of the season, while Ahmed Maneh Al-Shamsi is second in the general ranking. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has 78 points, is rivaled by Hashim, who has 78 points, and then Al Maysam comes to the second Muhammad Thani Al Rumaithi with 75 points, and is fifth in the ranking of the five contenders for the title No. 1 with 74 points.

Registration for the race will close at noon the day after tomorrow, and it is expected that the final race will witness a great turnout, especially since this category is concerned with young youth who want to announce themselves in the final race of the 2021 season.