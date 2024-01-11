215 private schools in Abu Dhabi, offering 14 curricula, have begun receiving applications to register new students for the 2024-2025 academic year from pre-kindergarten to grade 12, and the announced tuition fees for the next academic year ranged between 4,000 and 100,000 dirhams per student. The Department of Education and Knowledge states that students in kindergarten (first kindergarten and second kindergarten) are accepted without interviews or tests, while the school may conduct an interview with the student in the compulsory education stage (from first to twelfth grade) and conduct placement tests for the purpose of providing appropriate educational support. It is not for the purpose of acceptance or rejection.

In detail, the majority of private schools in Abu Dhabi hung “registration open” signs on their facades, in addition to intensifying advertisements and propaganda on social media to attract students and encourage their families to enroll in them. Schools set conditions for priority of admission to kindergartens, which included the presence of the child’s siblings in the school and the submission of a certificate. It states that the child is registered in a nursery for a period of no less than six months, and that the child passes an individual interview to ensure his safety, in addition to that the parents, or at least one of them, is proficient in the English language to facilitate the communication process, noting that accepting requests for transfer to the higher grades depends on the vacant seats in each grade, In addition to the placement test.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed “on its official website” that it adopts basic requirements for registering students in private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which include guaranteeing the right of all students, regardless of their races and genders, to apply for registration in any private school, and allowing the students’ families to visit the school before Registration, and the commitment of schools to re-register current students for the following academic year if the guardian wishes to do so, and unless there is a behavioral problem that justifies non-acceptance, in addition to the commitment of schools to accept students with chronic health conditions (such as diabetes, asthma, congenital heart disease, epilepsy, and obesity) and providing Necessary support.

The department indicated that the documents required for registration include a registration form containing full contact details, basic student data (such as full name in Arabic and English, date and place of birth, nationality, address, and guardian data), Emirates ID card, vaccination card or record, and academic records for previous years (in If the student transfers from another school inside or outside the country), documents related to individual plans and evaluations, and a document proving talent or excellence, if necessary.

The department stressed the need for schools to commit to accepting students of determination (simple and moderate cases) and providing appropriate additional educational support when necessary or needed, noting that the school may conduct a test for students of determination (simple and moderate cases) and conduct placement tests to provide educational and psychological support. Not for the purpose of acceptance or rejection.

She pointed out that private schools in Abu Dhabi offer 14 curricula, including the American, French, British, German, Bengali, Canadian, Emirati, Indian, Japanese, Pakistani, Filipino, Spanish, and International Baccalaureate curricula, in addition to the CIPS educational system.

The department called on students’ families to take into consideration a number of criteria when making the decision to choose the school in which they wish to enroll their children, including the educational curriculum in which they wish to enroll them, the school’s approach and method in teaching and learning, the advantages of the school’s curriculum compared to other educational curricula, and the school’s evaluation score according to the program. “Upgrading”, tuition fees, whether there are additional costs such as books or bus fees, the educational level required by the school, the requirements that must be met if the student transfers from another school or country to this school, how the school provides discipline, and how to deal with… Bullying, and ways the school supports university admission.

The decision to choose the curriculum that the children will study takes into account the future plans of the university or educational institution that they want their children to join to complete their higher education, that university’s recognition of their certificates and qualifications, and the process of equivalency and recognition of certificates in the home country, where it is necessary to know whether the chosen curriculum and the tests and qualifications associated with it It is recognized in the student’s home country for “non-Emiratis”.