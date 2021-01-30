The Ministry of Education announced the opening of registration for the Emirates Standardized Test (EMSAT), starting today, for its performance, on February 13, in the subjects of mathematics and physics. The ministry stated, on “Telegram”, that 30,000 students can register to take the test in 256 centers distributed across the country. She added that students will receive notifications to open the test session, via e-mail or SMS.

The ministry said that a PCR examination for Coronavirus is mandatory for students.

It is required that a negative result of the nasal swab be submitted, and that it should not have passed more than seven days, to allow the test to be performed.

The “Emsat” is a condition for admission to public and private universities, military colleges and national service, and one of the conditions for admission for students applying for scholarships outside the country through government institutions, and an alternative to the “TOEFL” and “IELTS” tests inside the country in a number of universities.

It is also mandatory for students of 12, Emirati and non-Emirati, and applies to all public and private schools that teach the curriculum of the Ministry of Education and the international curriculum. The Ministry has set instructions that the student must adhere to, including ensuring that the registration for the tests is completed, obtaining a ticket for each of them according to the day he has set to take the exam, and bringing the original Emirates ID card and a paper copy of the exam ticket.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

