The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi announced the opening of students ’registration for the next academic year“ 2021-2022 ”in 17 publicly funded schools and kindergartens run by private companies, to teach the American curriculum to students free of charge“ Partnership Schools ”. And operating this educational model to provide new educational options, through the exchange of experiences between the public and private sectors. The department explained that the educational partnerships schools are a product of the partnership between the public and private sectors, as it provides a third educational system for students, noting that the project serves students of government schools in the emirate in the kindergarten and first cycle stage, while the opening of higher school grades will be continued according to the students ’educational progress from Row to another.

She emphasized that the educational partnerships schools aim to create a sustainable educational model and create a competitive educational environment in which the educational partnerships school operators provide the best educational services, to provide a stimulating educational environment and innovative practices.

The department restricted registration to four categories of students, including citizens of the state, children of female citizens, and the owners of the decrees issued by His Highness the President and Vice President of the State to obtain the nationality of the state, in addition to citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The department stipulated that the student must fulfill five conditions for admission to partnership schools, including housing in the geographical area of ​​the school, that the student must have completed the age determined for admission, apply for registration on the specified dates, submit registration documents, in addition to fulfilling any other requirements issued by the Department of Education and Knowledge.

Schools distribution

The list of partnerships schools includes 17 schools and kindergartens: 13 schools in Abu Dhabi and four schools in Al Ain. They are managed by three educational companies that were selected after submitting tenders and bids and following precise procedures that led to these choices, based on the ability of these companies to implement best practices.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

