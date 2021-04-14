Brand Studio for CEBAR

CEBAR 2021 was born with the objective of studying and discussing the latest trends related to barley, its management, improvement, quality and innovation, as well as analyzing the market prospects. During the event, topics related to both the forage barley as a brewery, from a technical and commercial approach. Experts and professionals, national and international, will participate who will analyze the different opportunities around this cereal and its derivatives. CEBAR will be carried out in a virtual and free, from the city of Bahía Blanca, a region that concentrates more than 60% of the barley production in the country.

On Thursday 22 the Technical Block in which two main themes will be developed: “Genetics and Barley Management” and “Innovation and Quality in the Industry”.

On Friday 23 the Commercial Block that will have a first table where the “Panorama of the markets: Argentina and the world” will be addressed, from both the national and the global perspective. For the closing, there will be a “discussion table” in which the main exporters of the feed chain will participate.

The organization of the event is in charge of the Bag of Cereals and Products of Bahía Blanca, with the co-organization of the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA); the National University of the South (UNS); the Bahía Blanca Cereal Arbitration Chamber; the College of Agricultural and Forestry Engineers of the province of Buenos Aires (CIAFBA); the Argentine Association of Direct Sowing Producers (Aapresid) and the National Seed Institute (INASE).

To register, see the list of invited speakers and obtain more information, go to www.cebar.com.ar. There you can also see a series of talks that were held during 2020. And on the social networks of the day (Instagram and Twitter: @cebarjornada) you can follow the latest news from the event and the industry.