Umm Al Quwain Municipality announced the opening of the mandatory registration for all buildings and facilities in the emirate for the “Hemaya” project regarding the smart monitoring of firefighting systems in the facilities beginning next week, in accordance with Executive Council Resolution No. 9 of 2020, which launched the project based on the urgent need to avoid fire risks and in order to From us to reach a society free of dangers in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, where the facilities will be given a grace period that will be announced next week.

The municipality explained that the project includes linking all fire alarm systems in buildings and private and public institutions with an intelligent monitoring system that monitors the fire panel moment by moment, and the system transmits all events in a protection device associated with the fire system to the control center for rapid response in the event of a fire, as the cost of installing Early warning device at 6000 AED excluding tax

She added that as soon as the warning is received, the observers of the warning center will check whether the warning is true or false in less than 90 seconds, provided that all emergency services respond to fire cases that threaten the safety of individuals and property, and then the civil defense is informed of the warning after verifying its validity within A few seconds, and they will be provided with the information and coordinates of the location, so the response of the services will become more effective and it will facilitate the realization of the vision aimed at making the Emirate safer.

She indicated that all establishments must register by entering the website of the Umm Al Quwain government, or through the website of the Himayatech.ae protection system, where the customer must enter the data of the owner of the establishment or his representative and attach the required documents, enter the facility data, attach the required documents and choose The date of the visit of the technical team from Hemaya to inspect the installation site, and the completion of the payment process, then the registration process will be reviewed by the information auditor and confirmation of registration by the data registration official or return the transaction for lack of documents or information error.

She pointed out that if the transaction is confirmed, the date of the visit to the technical team will be set by the customer to inspect the place, so that the technical team visit the facility on the specified date with the presence of the fire system maintenance company, adding that if the place is ready, the technical team will install the device and in If the place is not ready, the work will be given a period of two weeks to prepare the place so that the costs of the third visit will be paid by the client.

She stated that the cost of installing the early warning device is 6000 dirhams, excluding tax, and includes the supply of installation, testing and operation of the system with a fluorescence protection device for a year.

She explained that after registering the facility on the website, two visits will be carried out to assess the customer’s facility to ensure its readiness to install the device. 1500 dirhams excluding tax, the same fee will be charged when skipping the two free visits and requesting a third visit for evaluation.

She added that a protection device will be installed on each fire system device, and the fees will be fixed regardless of the size of the private facility, and a 5% tax fee will be applied to the approved fees.



