

12/24/2024



Updated at 1:50 p.m.





The template of Betis He is already enjoying his Christmas vacation period after having played his last game of the year last Sunday against Rayo Vallecano (1-1). The team of Manuel Pellegrini will return to work on December 30 to begin preparing for the duel King’s Cup that will face Huesca next Saturday, January 4 in El Alcoraz.

With a victory in this match, Betis will seek to be present in the round of 16 of the tournament and thus happily start the new football year that will later have its league debut in the calendar year in Valladolid on January 11 (4:15 p.m. ).

The green and white club announced this Monday that fans who wish to support the team in Huesca in the match that will begin at 3:30 p.m. You can now request your tickets.

Betis has 189 entries that can be requested until next Thursday, December 26 at 10 a.m. and that will have a price of 20 euros. The club will reserve a quota of tickets for its clubs and will take into account the seniority of the requesting members.