.Starting at 6 in the morning this Thursday, the City opened the online registration to vaccinate against Covid at people between 70 and 74 years old. An hour later, 35,000 older adults had already signed up. And at 9, there were 56,800. Meanwhile, on the first day of vaccination for those between 75 and 79 years old, 4,443 received their first dose.

In the City there are about 250 thousand people between 70 and 79 years old. Since Monday, 107,000 of people over 75 signed up, 19,500 of whom have already been assigned a shift.

Now he is registering at +70. “The granting of shifts and the vaccination of this new group will begin in the next few days and will advance as new doses are received from the national government,” the Buenos Aires government reported.

Meanwhile, registration is still open for those over 80 years old. Until now they were immunized, 118,314 people of this age group, while there are another 24,051 registered.

Among those over 80, the City has already vaccinated 118,314 people. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

How can you make an appointment?

To register, people must enter to the City’s website and complete the form with personal data. Those who have difficulty doing it through a web page can also communicate with the number 147.

Registration can be done by each person or a family member.

Shift confirmation

Then a link is sent via email, SMS or WhatsApp, so that people can enter and choose the day, time and place of the vaccination closest to your home.

Once this step is completed, a shift confirmation is sent through the communication channels that each one declared.

What to do on the day of the shift?

The neighbor must appear with his ID at the center on the day and time indicated in the shift and wait for the call from the health team to receive the vaccine. After receiving the dose, you will have to spend half an hour under observation.

Vaccination of those over 80 is progressing and nearing completion. Photo Luciano Thieberger.

How does the p.friction?

Once this period has elapsed, the neighbor will be given the corresponding certificate and he / she will be able to return home.

What about the second dose

Each neighbor will be contacted again in order to assign the turn for the application of the second dose, which may be provided after a 12-week interval.

As ordered by the Federal Health Council, the second application of the COVID-19 vaccine is made from an interval of 12 weeks after the first dose. This decision was made throughout the country to vaccinate more people in less time, due to the lack of vaccines.

Vaccination in nursing homes

The City Government reported that it is developing a door-to-door operation. Until Wednesday they vaccinated 10,827 residents of 453 establishments, out of a total of 498. They hope to finish the vaccination in the next few days.

For their part, nursing home workers have access to vaccination as health personnel. There residents are vaccinated regardless of their age.

How do you follow the vaccination plan?

The Buenos Aires government, according to what the national government set, already has almost complete stage 1, for him health personnel. Stages 2 and 3 are for people over 80, 70 and 60. The latter will be able to register when they advance with the previous phases and the arrival of more vaccines.

Then in the stage 4, there is the “strategic” staff. The City has already vaccinated some 16,000 teachers, who share that category with security force personnel, among other public agents. But everything seems to indicate that once the over 60s are finished progress to stage 5, which involves people between 18 and 59 considered risk group due to previous diseases.

NS