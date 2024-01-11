According to the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), The re-registration period for the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program is now openfor its acronym in English) for Venezuelan citizens in the United States. Immigrants from the South American country will have until March to carry out the new registration, which will be valid for eighteen months.

Among the resources that exist for foreigners, many migrants can apply for TPS to legally reside in the US temporarily. This measure applies to those who are citizens of countries in which the applicant could be at risk or also to those who do not have nationality and their last residence is in one of these territories. The list of countries eligible to request this resource is designated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and is renewed frequently. In this opportunity, Uscis announced an important news for many beneficiaries of this regime.

Re-registration for Venezuelans in the United States TPS began

According to the information that was published by the entity on the official website, The re-registration period for immigrants from Venezuela who are in this program began on Wednesday, January 10. Reregistration is mandatory and in this case it has a period of sixty days, so Venezuelans interested in having their TPS status will have until March 10 to certify it. If approved, the permit will be valid until mid-2025.

To carry out this process, Interested parties must complete and submit Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status. By completing all the required information and submitting it to Uscis, the applicant will receive a response regarding their case.

Venezuelan immigrants must re-register for TPS to be able to legally remain in the United States

Notably TPS has no direct relationship with employment permits, which were automatically extended until 2025 by DHS. Beyond the authorization to work, all Venezuelans must renew the authorization to remain in the country separately, since the employment permit alone will not be useful to develop their life in the United States.