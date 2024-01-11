You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
AUTOPLAY
Immigrants from this Latin country can now re-register
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
According to the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), The re-registration period for the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program is now openfor its acronym in English) for Venezuelan citizens in the United States. Immigrants from the South American country will have until March to carry out the new registration, which will be valid for eighteen months.
Among the resources that exist for foreigners, many migrants can apply for TPS to legally reside in the US temporarily. This measure applies to those who are citizens of countries in which the applicant could be at risk or also to those who do not have nationality and their last residence is in one of these territories. The list of countries eligible to request this resource is designated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and is renewed frequently. In this opportunity, Uscis announced an important news for many beneficiaries of this regime.
Re-registration for Venezuelans in the United States TPS began
According to the information that was published by the entity on the official website, The re-registration period for immigrants from Venezuela who are in this program began on Wednesday, January 10. Reregistration is mandatory and in this case it has a period of sixty days, so Venezuelans interested in having their TPS status will have until March 10 to certify it. If approved, the permit will be valid until mid-2025.
To carry out this process, Interested parties must complete and submit Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status. By completing all the required information and submitting it to Uscis, the applicant will receive a response regarding their case.
Notably TPS has no direct relationship with employment permits, which were automatically extended until 2025 by DHS. Beyond the authorization to work, all Venezuelans must renew the authorization to remain in the country separately, since the employment permit alone will not be useful to develop their life in the United States.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Registration #United #States #TPS #begins #foreigners
Leave a Reply