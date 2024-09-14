Registration deadline is September 16; the aim of the initiative is to benefit cultural agents from municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul affected by the rains

THE Ministry of Culture extended the application deadline for the Rio Grande do Sul Cultural Recovery Grant program until September 16. The goal is to benefit cultural agents from 95 municipalities in the state, affected by the rains and floods in April and May of this year. The initiative is in partnership with IFRS (Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Rio Grande do Sul).

“The extension of the deadline is a way of reaching the largest possible number of cultural agents who have had their activities affected in the municipalities of Rio Grande do Sul”said the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes.

Registrations can be made directly at website from the ministry, which directs you to the single Gov.br portal. There, you must fill in your details, choose a course and attest, through an electronic self-declaration, that you are a cultural agent and that the information provided is truthful, under penalty of civil and criminal sanctions, without prejudice to reimbursement to the Union.

Agents who enroll in and complete the courses offered by IFRS receive two scholarships of R$2,250. There are 7 distance learning courses, each lasting 70 hours. The scholarships will be received via Pix, whose key must be the beneficiary’s CPF.

The courses offered by IFRS are: planning and management of cultural events; administration and financial management for events; organization and decoration of events; marketing and digital communication in culture; visual arts and interculturality; ceremonial and etiquette for events; personal and interpersonal development for cultural professionals.

With information from Brazil Agency.