For the first time, the government is offering places under the quota system; deadline ends at 6 pm

Registration for the new notice The Mais Médicos program will run until 6 pm this Saturday (6 July). There are 3,184 vacancies available in more than 1,500 Brazilian cities. There is no fee.

For the first time, the government will make vacancies available in quota system for people with disabilities and ethnic-racial groups, such as black people, quilombolas and indigenous people. The Ministry of Health estimates that the program will benefit more than 10.6 million people with services provided by the public network.

According to the ministry, doctors will be allocated to priority and socially vulnerable regions. The professionals will work in the first care provided in UBS (Basic Health Units), which are responsible for monitoring the health situation of the population, preventing and reducing harm.

QUOTA SYSTEM

The selected professionals will receive a training grant of R$14,058 per month, which can be paid for 4 years. The vacancies will comply with the quota requirements for public examinations, which stipulate a minimum of 20% for ethnic-racial quotas (which have a percentage of 50% when there are two vacancies) and 9% for people with disabilities.

With information from Brazil Agency.