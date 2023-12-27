The Sharjah Voluntary Work Award announced the opening of registration for the “Volunteer Work Knight” Award until next January 15.

The award is given to school students across the UAE schools who achieve the highest volunteer hours during the year of participation.

The conditions for participation in this category require that the student be registered in one of the state schools in the Emirates, and that he must be over 13 years old. He must also achieve at least 100 volunteer hours within the volunteer opportunities offered in the community. It is also required that volunteer participation be The introduction is appropriate for the student’s age and maintains his safety.

Registration requirements include providing a statement stating the number of volunteer hours, issued from official volunteering platforms only, and three letters of recommendation, or evaluation forms from organizations participating in volunteer work, in addition to the possibility of submitting photos of participants in volunteer programs, which is optional. The jury evaluates the participants based on the number of participations or volunteer hours, and the student who achieves the highest number of participations or volunteer hours compared to his colleagues is honored. Other criteria include diversity and creativity in implementing volunteer work, distributing work throughout the year, in addition to assessing the impact of Volunteer work in the volunteer and community.

The Executive Director of the Award, Fatima Musa Al Balushi, said that the Award is keen to enhance the culture of volunteer work and instill its values ​​and role in refining the child’s personality and his social and cognitive formation.

• Participation conditions require that the student be registered in one of the state’s schools and be over 13 years old.