Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/13/2024 – 17:11

Registration for the unified competition of the Electoral Court ends next Thursday (18), at 6 pm, Brasília time. In total, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and 26 regional electoral courts (TREs) will offer 412 vacancies for 21 positions in the careers of analyst and judicial technician, both at higher education level, in various specialties.

The competition will fill vacancies for permanent positions in the Electoral Court’s staff, in addition to forming a reserve list. The position with the largest number of vacancies is that of judicial technician – administrative area, with 208 vacancies.

Related news:

The monthly salary for a judicial analyst is R$13,994.78 and for a judicial technician, R$8,529.65, except for the position of judicial technician, in the specialty of judicial police agent, of R$9,773.56. The working hours will be 20 to 40 hours per week, depending on the position of admission.

The competition also provides for a reservation of 20% of vacancies for black people, 10% for people with disabilities and 3% for indigenous people.

Enrollment

Registration must be done by site from the Brazilian Center for Research in Evaluation and Selection and Event Promotion (Cebraspe), the company that will organize the competition.

To apply for the positions, it is necessary to have a duly registered diploma of completion of a higher education course in the desired area of ​​activity, provided by a higher education institution recognized by the Ministry of Education, and registration with the professional body, when requested.

The application for registration with exemption from the fee can also be made at the same electronic address. The notice provides for two situations for the application for exemption. The candidate must be a member of a low-income family, registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal government (CadÚnico), and be a bone marrow donor in entities recognized by the Ministry of Health, according to Law No. 13,656/2018. The documentation related to the application for exemption from payment of the registration fee must be sent electronically to site of Cebraspe.

To apply for one of the vacancies reserved for people with disabilities (PcD), the candidate must send, via upload, [ https://security.cebraspe.org.br/CPNUJE_24/UPLOAD/PCD/ ] a legible image of the report signed by a doctor in the area of ​​the candidate’s disability, with the date of issue no more than 36 months prior to the last day of registration for this public competition.

Registration fee

The registration fee is R$130 for those who want to apply for the positions of judicial analyst, and R$85 for those of judicial technician.

The deadline for payment of the fee is August 9th. The candidate must use the Federal Collection Guide (GRU Cobrança), generated upon completion of the online registration form, on the Cebraspe website. The document can be paid at any bank, lottery shops and bank branches. If the candidate chooses to pay via Pix, they must use the QR code presented in the GRU Cobrança.

Phases

The selection will take place through the application of objective tests for all positions; a discursive test only for judicial analyst positions; a physical aptitude test only for judicial police officers; and an evaluation of qualifications only for judicial analyst positions.

All stages of the competition will be held in the capitals of the 26 states of the federation and in the Federal District. And the objective and discursive tests will be applied simultaneously on September 22, 2024.

Distribution of positions

The notice of the competition and the respective document amendments were published in Official Diary of the Union and can be consulted on the website of Cebraspe.

According to the official document, positions for various specialties will be distributed among the participating regional electoral courts in 26 states of the Federation. Only the TRE of Tocantins will not participate in the unified competition, because there is still a valid competition in the state.

Vacancies for the position of judicial analyst are available in various specialties, such as administration, accounting, architecture, archiving, library science, nursing, civil engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, statistics, medicine (clinical medicine), medicine (psychiatry), occupational medicine, dentistry, psychology, social work, and information technology. There are also vacancies for the judicial area.

As for the positions of judicial technician, there are three specialties: administrative, judicial police agent and systems programming.

More information can be obtained at Cebraspeby email: [email protected] ; by phone (61) 3448-0100; or at the Cebraspe Candidate Service Center, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm, at the Cebraspe headquarters address: North Storage and Supply Sector (SAAN) Block 01, Lots 1115 to 1145.