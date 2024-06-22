Registration for the unified Electoral Justice contest ends on July 18, at 6 pm, official Brasília time.

In total, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and the TREs (Regional Electoral Courts) will offer 412 vacancies for the careers of judicial analyst and technician, both at higher education levels, in various specialties, to fill permanent staff positions of the Electoral Court, in addition to the formation of a reserve register.

The position with the highest number of vacancies is that of judicial technician – administrative area, which has 208 vacancies.

The monthly salary for a judicial analyst is R$ 13,994.78 and for judicial technician it is R$ 8,529.65except for the position of judicial technician, in the specialty of judicial police agent, which is BRL 9,773.56.

The working hours will be 20 to 40 hours per week, depending on the position being hired.

Enrollment

Registration for the 2024 Electoral Court selection process must be made by site from Cebraspe (Brazilian Center for Research in Evaluation and Selection and Event Promotion), the company that will organize the competition.

To apply for positions it is necessary to have a diploma of completion of a higher education course in the intended area of ​​activity, provided by a higher education institution recognized by the Ministry of Education, and registration with the professional body, when requested.

The fee-exempt registration request can also be made at the same email address.

The candidate must be from a low-income family, registered in CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal government), and be a bone marrow donor in entities recognized by the Ministry of Health, according to Law No. 13,656/2018.

The documentation relating to the request for exemption from payment of the registration fee must be sent electronically to the site from Cebraspe.

To compete for one of the vacancies reserved for people with disabilities (PwD), the candidate must send, via uploada legible image of the report signed by a doctor in the field of the candidate’s disability, with an issue date of, at most, 36 months prior to the last day of registration in this public competition.

Registration fee

The registration fee costs R$130 for those who want to apply for judicial analyst positions, and R$85 for judicial technician positions.

Payment of the registration fee can be made until August 9th. The candidate must use the Union Payment Guide (GRU Cobrança), issued upon completing the online registration form, on the Cebraspe website. The document can be paid at any bank, lottery outlets and bank branches. If the candidate chooses to pay via Pix, they must use the QR code presented at GRU Cobrança.

Phases

Selection will take place through the application of objective tests for all positions and:

discursive test and qualification assessment only for judicial analyst positions;

physical aptitude test only for judicial police officers.

All phases of the competition will be held in the capitals of the 26 States and the Federal District. The objective and discursive tests will be applied simultaneously on September 22, 2024.

With information from Brazil Agency.