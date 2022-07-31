Applications for the 2nd edition of the ProUni (University for All Program) start on Monday (1st.Aug.2022). They can be made by site. Registration is available until August 4th.

The program gives scholarships to students who want to enter private institutions of higher education. The scholarships offered by the program are partial (50%) or full (100%).

Among the requirements, the student must have reached an average of 450 points in each subject of the And either (National High School Exam) and have scored above zero in the writing test. Registered as trainers in the exam will not be able to compete for ProUni scholarships.

The results will be announced in two calls: the 1st will be held on August 8; the 2nd, on the 22nd of August. Results will be available online.

NEWS

This edition of ProUni will bring some innovations. Among them, entries that will be categorized as broad competition or affirmative action. The order of priority in the call varies by category of application.

Another change is the prioritization of entries that meet the following criteria (in descending order of relevance to the ranking):

they are teachers of the public education network (exclusively for teaching degree and pedagogy courses aimed at training basic education teachers, if applicable and if there are enrolled in this situation);

students who have attended high school entirely in public schools;

students who have attended high school partially in a public school and partially in a private institution (with full scholarship);

students who have attended high school partially in a public school and partially in a private institution (with a partial scholarship or without a scholarship);

students who have attended high school entirely in a private institution (with a full scholarship);

students who have completed high school in a private institution (with partial scholarship or without scholarship).

INCOME

To participate in the process, the candidate must meet certain criteria, such as per capita income bracket requirements. See in the table:

According to the Ministry of Education, the classification of students enrolled in the ProUni selection processes will consider the grades obtained in the last two editions of the Enem, immediately prior to the ProUni selection process for entry into an undergraduate or sequential course of specific training.

WHAT IS PROUNI?

Prouni offers full and partial scholarships (50% of the course fee) for undergraduate and sequential specific training courses at private higher education institutions. The program’s target audience is the student without a college degree.

HOW TO REGISTER?

You must have completed at least one of the last two editions of the And either (National High School Exam), carried out before the selection process, and to have achieved at least 450 average points in the grades of the 5 tests of the exam. In addition, the student cannot have scored zero in the Enem writing test and cannot have participated in the exam as a trainer.

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE?

The pre-selected candidate must prove gross monthly family income, per person, of up to 1.5 minimum wage, to obtain the full scholarship, which covers the entire course fee. As for the partial scholarship, which covers (50%) of the monthly fee, the required monthly per capita income is up to 3 minimum wages.

To participate in Prouni, you must meet at least one of the following conditions:

have attended: secondary education entirely in public schools; secondary education fully in a private institution, as a full scholarship holder of the respective institution; secondary education partially in a public school and partially in a private institution, as a full scholarship holder of the respective institution; secondary education partially in a public school and partially in a private institution, in the condition of partial scholarship holder of the respective institution or without the scholarship condition; and secondary education entirely in a private institution, as a partial scholarship holder of the respective institution or without the scholarship condition;

is a person with a disability, as provided for in the legislation; and

be a teacher in the public school system, exclusively for teaching and teaching courses, aimed at training basic education teachers. In this case, the income limit required for other candidates is not applied.

With information from Brazil Agency.