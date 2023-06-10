The recent rumors were correct: tekken 8 will have a closed beta test in July, and you can sign up for it right now via the official Web site. The test will take place on consoles and pcobviously including PS5and will feature an impressive total of 16 playable characters (all revealed so far) and five stages.

However, it is first come first served so you will want to register your interest quickly.

“The goal of this network test is to assess the quality of the network and offer players a high-quality gaming experience with our new battle system and tactics; aerial combos; next generation graphics; and destructible and interactive stages,” the press release reads.

The beta will be split into two separate sessions. The first, exclusively for PS5, will start on July 21 and last until July 24, while the second will be active from July 28 to 31. The latter will feature cross-play between all platforms.

But that is not all. The beta trailer hints at the return of one character, the dapper Italian exorcist Claudio Serafino, who made his debut in tekken 7.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note:Run! What are you doing reading this!? If they don’t hurry, they won’t find a place.