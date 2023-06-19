Classification of students is based on the grade obtained in the 2022 edition of the Enem; learn how to apply

Applications for the Sisu (Unified Selection System) selection process for the 2nd semester begin this Monday (19.Jun.2023) and run until 22 June. Those interested in participating in the process must register at Single Portal for Access to Higher Education.

The result will be announced on the 27th of this month. The classification of students will be based on the grade obtained in the 2022 edition of the Enem (National High School Examination). Applications must be made from June 29th to July 4th.

Sisu is the program of the Ministry of Education that brings together vacancies offered by public institutions of higher education throughout Brazil, most of them universities and federal institutes.

Vacancies are opened every six months through a computerized system that performs the selection of students based on the Enem score, according to the choices of the registered candidates. For this, the candidate cannot have zeroed the essay.

The student chooses up to two course options among those offered in each Sisu selection process. It is possible to change course options throughout the enrollment period, and the valid enrollment will be the last one registered in the system.

Those who are not selected for either of the two course options can still compete for a vacancy through the waiting list. For this, from June 27th to July 4th, you will have to express interest in joining the list. Candidates on the waiting list will be invited by the institutions themselves as of July 10th.

The vacancies offered are also distributed according to the Quota Law (Law No. 12,711/2012) which determines that the federal institutions of higher education linked to the MEC will reserve, in each selective contest for admission to undergraduate courses, by course and shift, at least 50% of their vacancies for students who have fully attended high school in public schools , half of which are reserved for those from families with an income equal to or less than 1.5 minimum wages per capita.

Institutions can also adopt their own selection policies, such as reserving places or offering a bonus on the grade of the candidate who meets the profile indicated by the institution. According to the institution’s specifications, Sisu automatically calculates and generates a new note.

With information from Brazil Agency.