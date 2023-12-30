Students who took the Enem compete for 264,254 places in 127 public institutions, for the 1st or 2nd semester of 2024

Registration for Sisu (Unified Selection System) runs from January 22nd to 25th, 2024, for those who wish to enter a public university next year.

It is during this period that students who completed the And either (National High School Examination) will compete for 264,254 places in 127 public institutions, for the 1st or 2nd semester of 2024.

The System is the main gateway to free higher education in Brazil. Dates and information were disclosed on Friday (Dec 29, 2023), at MEC (Ministry of Education).

The result of the selection process is scheduled to be announced on January 30th, through the Single Access Portal. Enrollment of those selected must take place between February 1st and 7th, 2024.

A new feature in this edition is that Sisu will only have one stage for registering candidates for vacancies at participating institutions for the year. Course vacancies will be offered with classes scheduled to begin in the 1st and 2nd semester of 2024.

Admission in the 2nd semester takes into account the available vacancies and the ranking order of candidates.

According to the MEC, the candidate will not be able to choose which semester they will enter, as this depends on their classification in the course. If selected, the candidate must enroll at the university within the period indicated in the notice.

The student's admission to the course, however, will depend on their placement in relation to the available places and the effective occupation of the places by the students who are best placed in the intended course. Thus, it will be the candidate's classification that will define the beginning of their course, in the 1st or 2nd semester, according to the specific notice of each higher education institution.

Conditions

The condition for participating in the Sisu selection process is that the candidate has participated in the 2023 edition of Enem and has not cleared the writing test. Anyone who participated in the exam as a trainer cannot compete for positions through Sisu.

Choice time

The notice says that the candidate can register for the Sisu selection process in up to 2 vacancy options. Another new feature this year is that all candidates register first in the broad competition modality.

Then, the reservation of vacancies offered by the Quota Law and the affirmative action policies of educational institutions. The idea is that it benefits candidates who really demand a compensatory policy for access to higher education.

Waiting list

This year, the waiting list can also be used throughout the year by participating higher education institutions, to fill vacancies that may not be filled in the regular call.

According to the MEC, candidates who are not selected in the regular call may express interest in participating in the waiting list, from January 30th to February 7th, also through the Single Access Portal.

Service:

Registration: January 22nd to 25th, 2024.

Result: January 30, 2024.

Registration of those selected: February 1st to 7th, 2024.

Expression of interest on the waiting list: January 30th to February 7th, 2024.

With information from Brazil Agency.