Registration to participate in the closed beta for Square Enix’s upcoming battle royale, Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, is now open.

Prospective players have from now until 27th May 2021 to register their interest, although right now, the beta is restricted to players with 64-bit, 7.1+ Android phones with at least 3GB of memory available.

As is usually the case with these things, registering does not guarantee you a spot in the closed beta, but the sign-up page hints that it wants “tons of players” to get involved.

If you’re successful, Google Play will notify you, and you’ll have 1st – 7th June to try the game out for yourself.

Announced back in February, Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier is a battle royale game set in Midgar 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy 7. You play as a SOLDIER candidate and fight for survival.

As for the main Final Fantasy 7 Remake? That will launch this June on PlayStation 5 in its new Intergrade incarnation. Nomura confirmed that beyond its upcoming and already announced Yuffie chapter, there was no further DLC for the game currently in the works. Instead, development will shift completely to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake sequel.

“Sorting out the development environment on PS5 for Intergrade meant that moving on to developing the sequel was much smoother,” Nomura said at the time. “We are now prioritizing the roadmap for completing the next game, so if we do need to think about more DLC then it will probably come after that is finished.”