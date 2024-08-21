Ciudad Juarez.– Yesterday, the Welfare modules set up in the city for the incorporation of beneficiaries of the pension for the elderly were operating with an average wait time of 30 to 40 minutes.

This operation is for people who turn 65 or older in July and August, and today Tuesday only people whose last names begin with the letters D, E, F, G, H will be served; in addition to August 27.

The operation will continue for two more weeks until all the letters of the alphabet are completed, and an extra period will be established to attend to stragglers who were unable to attend on their scheduled day.

The modules were set up in the five branches of Banco del Bienestar and the Lupita Oratory, located on Oaxaca Street.

The care calendar continues with people who have had birthdays in July and August and whose paternal surnames begin with the letters I, J, K, L, M on August 21 and 28; N, Ñ, O, P, Q, R on August 22 and 29, and the letters S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z on August 23 and 30.

In addition, people of all walks of life will be served on August 24 and 31.

The requirements to register for the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults are: current official identification, birth certificate, recently printed CURP, proof of address no older than six months, and a cell phone and home contact number.

According to the announcement by the Ministry of Welfare, people who turn 65 or older in July and August must go to one of the five branches of the federal banking center on this border, located at 137 Ramón Corona Street, 8881 Enrique Pinocelli Street, 3180 Acolhuas Street, 8840 Vicente Guerrero Street. In addition, the Lupita Salesian Oratory was opened, located at 1015 Oaxaca Street in the Manuel Morelos 3 neighborhood.

“In Juarez in particular, there is a registry of 117,294 senior citizens enrolled in the program; in the state there are 370,909, and with this addition, these numbers will be impacted upwards,” said Rafael Mata Marquez, head of the Welfare delegation in the state of Chihuahua.