The tests will be held on November 13 and 20; it will be possible to pay the application fee by pix and credit card

Registration for the Enem (National High School Exam) starts this Tuesday (May 10, 2022) and can be carried out until May 21. For the 1st time, those interested in participating in the exam will be able to pay the registration fee by pix and credit card.

The result of the resources for exemption from the registration fee is now available at Participant’s Page. The Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) informs that the approval of requests does not guarantee enrollment in the exam.

The registration fee for Enem 2022, digital or printed versions, was maintained at R$ 85. The payment period ends on May 27. Participation in the exam will be guaranteed only after confirmation of payment.

The registration fee can also be made through the traditional boleto, which must be created on the Participant’s Page and paid at any bank, lottery house, banking applications or post office, complying with the criteria established by these banking correspondents and respecting the opening hours. compensation.

Those interested in taking the Enem 2022 who obtained the fee exemption must register on the Participant’s Page, but do not need to make the payment to confirm participation.

Evidences

Exams will be held on November 13 and 20. The application of the printed tests will follow Brasília time. Gates will open at 12 noon and close at 1 pm. Exams will start at 1:30 pm. On the 1st day of Enem, the tests will end at 19:00. On the 2nd day of testing, at 18:30.

The exam will consist of 4 objective tests and an essay in Portuguese. Each objective test will have 45 multiple choice questions.

On the 1st day of the exam, tests on languages, codes and writing will be applied (Portuguese language, literature, foreign language, arts, physical education and information and communication technologies); and human sciences and their technologies (history, geography, philosophy and sociology). On the 2nd day, tests in natural sciences (chemistry, physics and biology) and mathematics and their technologies will be applied.

The results of objective tests will be published in the Inep Portaluntil the third business day after the last day of application.

With information from Brazil Agency.