Chihuahua.- Starting tomorrow, the registration process for the Colegio de Bachilleres de Chihuahua (Cobach) will begin, so new students accepted must present the necessary documentation.

The official calendar of the College of Bachelors indicates that the registration process for students will conclude on Friday.

This year, a total of 50,116 applicants were registered to enter the first semester of high school.

Of these, 20,425 correspond to the municipality of Juárez, 12,527 to Chihuahua, 2,538 to Delicias, 2,368 to Cuauhtémoc, 2,035 to Parral and 1,075 to Nuevo Casas Grandes and Casas Grandes.

The processes were carried out both virtually, through the Educational Information System (SIE), and in person. Cobach is the institution with the highest demand for spaces.

On July 19, from early in the morning, parents went to the Cobach campuses to check if their children had been accepted for the next school year, after the lists were posted outside the facilities.

The documentation that students must submit can be downloaded from the School’s website.