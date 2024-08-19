From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/19/2024 – 8:39

Registration for the public competition BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) end this Monday, the 19th, at 11:59 pm. To join, interested parties must access the website Cesgranrio Foundation.

It is worth noting that the competition takes place after 12 years without public selection processes for admission to the institution. The last one was opened in 2012 and the tests were applied at the beginning of 2013.

For this year, there are higher level positions, with 150 vacancies and another 750 to form a reserve list.

What are the positions?

The selection process offers positions with the following emphases: administration, systems analysis/cybersecurity, systems analysis/development, systems analysis/support, architecture/urban planning, digital archiving, accounting sciences, data science, social communication, law, economics, engineering and organizational psychology.

All require specific training, with the exception of data science, which requires a higher education degree in any field.

For professionals in the areas of administration, accounting, law, economics, engineering and organizational psychology, registration with the respective professional council or order is also required.

The expected starting salary is R$20,900.00, for a 35-hour work week.

The notice provides for benefits such as: health care; educational assistance (nanny allowance, daycare and primary and secondary education); and a supplementary pension plan.

Where are the vacancies?

The vacancies are for the BNDES service office in Rio de Janeiro. However, depending on the service needs and the interest of the bank’s management, the candidate may be sent to another city where the institution operates (Brasília; São Paulo; or Recife) or will operate in the future.

The bank also requires candidates to be available to travel for work, either within the country or abroad.

Quotas

BNDES reserved a quota of 30% for black people and 15% for people with disabilities (PcD).

Candidates for vacancies reserved for black people will also undergo hetero-identification, that is, a procedure to verify the declared condition.

Anyone who declares themselves to be a person with a disability, in turn, must submit a certificate, report or report.

How much does registration cost?

The registration fee is R$110.00.

When and where will the tests be?

The assessments will be carried out in all Brazilian capitals on October 13. There will be an objective test in the morning, lasting four hours, and a discursive test in the afternoon, also lasting four hours.