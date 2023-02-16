Formula 1 is getting to the heart of the 2023 pre-season with the presentation of the single-seaters designed by all the teams, which will all take to the track together from 23 to 25 February for the winter test sessions scheduled in Sakhir. Nonetheless, other highly debated topics in recent months have not ‘disappeared’, starting with the potential entry of new teams at the next World Cup. Above all, the team that has generated the most discussions about its possible debut is the American Andretti Global, ready to make its debut in collaboration with Cadillac. A scenario that has however triggered the contrary opinion of many teams currently present in the Circus, above all for financial reasons.

The demonstration of collective adversity is also present in the words of the McLaren CEO Zak Brownwho focused on an issue that will be discussed shortly at the next meeting of the FIA commission. Specifically, as underlined by the American manager, the element that will be dealt with will be that relating to entry fee of new teams in F1, equal to 200 million dollars. The intention is to be able to raise this quota further, based on the following reasons: “I haven’t discussed it with the other teams yet, but it’s on the agenda for the next meeting – he has declared – I think ultimately it is up to F1 and the FIA ​​to decide what the appropriate amount is. When we proposed the entry fee almost five years ago, F1 was in a completely different situation, so I think they should have a discussion and see what they think is appropriate. These teams have a certain valueand – he added – it deals with more of an investment than a tax, because these teams, if they aren’t already worth billions, may be worth it in the not too distant future. I’ve always focused on making the pie bigger, and less on getting a bigger slice of a pie that doesn’t grow. As long as a new team helps us secure better TV deals, create awareness for more sponsorship and pay an adequate franchise entry fee that is in line with the value of F1 today, then we will be in favor of having a maximum grid of 12 teams”.

In conclusion, Brown also commented on the recent decision by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem to relinquish direct control over F1, which has now passed into the hands of Nicholas Tombazis: “The winter has been a bit eventful, but things seem to have sorted themselves out – He admitted – We’ve been working with Tombazis for some time, and he’s done a great job. We get along very well with him, so I believe the FIA-Formula 1 relationship is well advanced and I look forward to the commission meeting in a productive way.”