A couple of days ago a rumor surfaced that Square Enix was considering delaying forspokenyour next big IP, in favor of final fantasy xvi. However, it seems that this will not be the case, since Luminous Productions’ work already has a classification.

Recently, a record was found in PEGIthe game rating system in Europe, which has pointed out that Forspoken is a title for over 18 years. Here it is mentioned that this installment makes use of strong language, the consumption and purchase of alcohol, as well as a scene that alludes to suicide. This was what was said about it:

“The game also includes scenes of realistic violence, including a woman being attacked by a group of thugs who punch and kick her and hold a gun to her head. There is also violence against the fantasy characters, who are knocked down by the attacks and shed yellow blood. In one scene, a desperate woman stands on a ledge, drinking alcohol, and considers whether the world would be better off without her. When she sets foot on the ledge, she is saved by a mystical presence.”

Until now, forspoken maintains its release date of October 11, 2022, so the chances of a delay are less and less. In related topics, here you can learn more about the game’s rumored delay. Similarly, this is the most recent advance of the title.

forspoken is one of my most anticipated games of the second half of the year. Though I wouldn’t be disappointed if final fantasy xvi the release date is stolen forspokenI know that both products will be of great quality. I can’t wait to have these two installments.

Via: VGC