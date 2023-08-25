Al Dhafra (WAM)

Al Dhafra Shooting Club announced that registration procedures to participate in the third edition of the Hamdan bin Zayed Shooting Championship, Sukton Rifle 0.22, for women’s groups, begin today.

The tournament, organized by Al Dhafra Shooting Club, will be held in Zayed City, Al Dhafra Region, from 2 to 22 September.

The Organizing Committee announced that all arrangements for organizing the tournament and registering entries had been put in place, in preparation for the start of the first phase of the competitions.

The winner of the first place will receive 70 thousand dirhams, the second will receive 50 thousand, the third will receive 30 thousand, the fourth will receive 20 thousand, and the fifth will receive 10 thousand dirhams, in addition to other prizes of 8 thousand dirhams, 7 thousand dirhams, 6 thousand dirhams, and 4 thousand dirhams. And 3 thousand dirhams, for the winners from the sixth to the tenth place, respectively.

Nasser Ahmed Al-Ali, Director of Al Dhafra Shooting Club, confirmed that the shooting competition for the women’s category attracts great interest from different age groups, especially since a large group of female players have achieved many positive achievements in this game.

He explained that the club, headed by Salem Saeed Al-Sabousi, is keen on integrating efforts to enhance the success of women’s competitions, especially since the men’s championship, which concluded recently, witnessed a large participation from large sectors at the level of the country and the Gulf countries.

Al-Ali expected strong competition between the participants from the first stages, up to the final stage, given the great development achieved by this category during the last period, expressing his confidence in the large participation of the female shooters in the tournament.

The Director of Al Dhafra Shooting Club thanked and appreciated the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for its tangible efforts and its keenness for the success of the tournament for men and women, in line with the club’s strategy to pay attention to shooting sports.