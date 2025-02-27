02/27/2025



Updated at 08: 31h.





He National Geographic Institute (IGN) has registered at dawn on Thursday, February 27 Magnitude earthquake 4.1 with epicenter in the Sevillian town of Cazalla de la Sierra and that has been sense in about 200 municipalities of four provinces, Seville, Huelva, Córdoba and Badajoz.

As detailed by IGN in its social networks, consulted by Europa Press, the earthquake has occurred around 03.29 hours (Spanish peninsular time) with Epicenter in Cazalla de la Sierra 10 kilometers deep.

112 Andalusia emergency telephone has received more than twenty calls because of the earthquake From different points of the province of Seville (Lora del Río, Brenes, Constantina, Burguillos, Sevilla, Alanís and Villanueva del Río y Minas), Huelva (Aracena, Jabugo, Santa Olalla del Cala) and Córdoba (Córdoba, Hornachuelos and Palma del Río); Without any of them, personal or material damage has been reported.

Municipalities in which the earthquake has felt

The earthquake has felt with greater intensity (III-IV) in 17 municipalities: Alanís, Cantillana, Cazalla de la Sierra, Constantine, Olivares, Alcalá del Río, San Nicolás del Puerto, Bacin and VALENCINA DE LA CONCEPTION in the province of Seville; Esparragosa de la Serena, Calzadilla de los Barros, Magacela, Malcocinado and Talavera la Real in Badajoz; Hornachuelos and source obejuna in Córdoba; and Jabugo in Huelva.









With less intensity, 166 municipalities of these four provinces have been felt in other municipalities, in 32 of them with intensity III, in 59 with intensity II-III and in another 75 with intensity II.

IGN has registered A reply one hour laterabout 04.50 hours, of magnitude 1.7 and with epicenter in the Sevillian town of Constantine at a depth of three kilometers.

How to act in an earthquake In case of earthquakes, 112 Andalusia emergency service recommends a series of Prevention measures to reduce irrigation and contribute to population safety. All of them are collected in the didactic guide with basic recommendations in case of seismic episodes. You can download it in the following link:

First, the Single Emergency Telephone advises citizens keep calm and remain attentive to the indications of the authorities and organizations involved in the emergency resolution, transmitted through their troops displaced to the place or the media.

During the earthquake the most appropriate is to remain in the place where one is located, whether it is inside a building or on the street, since when entering and leaving the buildings, accidents can occur. Inside a building it is necessary Find strong structures where to sheltersuch as a table or a bed, under the lintel of a door, next to a pillar, a master wall or in a corner.

After the shaking, if damage to the building in which we are, 112 recommends exit ordered and gradually from the property through the stairs And, under no circumstances, use the elevator for evacuation. In the case of being abroad, it is recommended to move away from electrical cables, cornices, crystals and other elements that may suffer breaks or detachments due to movement.

In the event that the earthquake surprises citizens in the middle of a trip in the Interior of a vehicle is necessary to stop it immediately where it allows traffic and staying inside it until the tremor ends. Once the shake has passed, it must be verified that no one has been injured, as well as examining nearby people in case they have suffered any wound. It is essential to always remember that serious injured should not move unless you have knowledge of how to do it or in case of serious worsening or imminent danger, such as fires or collapse.