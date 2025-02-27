Registered in the province of Seville an earthquake of magnitude 4.1

The National Institute of Geophysics of Morocco, affiliated with National Center for Scientific and Technical Researchan earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale in the Sevillian town of Cazalla de la Sierra has registered this Thursday.

The earthquake has occurred at 03.30 hours (Spanish peninsular time) at a depth of 10 kilometers. It has been noticed up to 160 municipalities, also from Extremadura.

“It was like a firecracker, I got scared,” said a neighbor of Cazalla on National Radio of Spain.

The tremor has been noticed, in addition to the province of Seville, in Córdoba, Huelva and in Badajoz. The agency has registered several replicas in the area.