The National Geographic Institute (IN) registered this Tuesday An earthquake of magnitude 3 which has occurred at 11.55 hours in the Balearic Islands near the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja, in Ibiza.

The epicenter of the earthquake has been specifically 42 kilometers from this municipality And, according to seismograph records, it took place in the sea.

In addition, it has occurred at a depth of several kilometers. Therefore, the truth is that the earthquake He has only been able to feel in the surroundings of that area.

This earthquake joins another produced this Tuesday morning in Lisbon, of magnitude 2.4 and that It has been 14 kilometers from the Portuguese capital. On this occasion, this tremor has not caused any material or personal damage, as the Portuguese authorities have assured.

It should also be noted that on Monday the Portuguese city already registered in the same way Another earthquake of magnitude 4.7an earthquake that could be noticed throughout the city, as well as in its surroundings.