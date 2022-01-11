Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Register the ID: they deny the chat chain about the supposed new census

by admin
January 11, 2022
in Tech
It is false that all Colombians must re-register the ID as stated in the WhatsApp chain.

Authorities alert to a whatsapp chain that circulates in Colombia in which it is said that supposedly “there is a new electoral census” and that therefore all Colombians must return to register your identity card.

That’s a lie. Only those people who, due to a change of address (neighborhood, city or country), or having a recently issued ID need change your polling station They have the option until Thursday, January 13, to choose a new voting site by registering their identity card in person at the registry offices or via the Internet on the entity’s website.

This fake whatsapp chain it also comes with links to supposedly check the ID and “realize” that your document is not registered. It is about false links, montages that seek elsewhere to steal user data.

For check your polling place may access Registrar’s portalenter your document number (do not choose or enter anything else) and then click on ‘Consult’.

If you have changed your address or have a newly issued ID, you can change your polling place at Official portal of the Registrar’s Office: have your ID at hand, write your identification data and date of issue of your document.

Then enter the city and your new address (so that the system will show you the closest voting points), choose your new place to vote and wait until after January 13, 2022 for your new updated polling place to appear.

The authorities warn of this type of messages and fake WhatsApp stringsthat speak of changes in the electoral census and that propose consultation links of the identity card that seek to generate anxiety among the people, in addition to capturing databases and steal personal information.

.
