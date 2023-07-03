Driftsport provides instructors and BMWs! You can now register for the afternoon course (beginner) on 29 October.

On Saturday, October 29, we will have a beginner drifting course organize together with Driftsport. Driftsport takes care of the cars and the instruction, you just have to book.

In collaboration with the experts at Driftsport, we offer you a complete drift course so that you can dominate every roundabout like a boss. We start with a small instruction of half an hour, after which you get no less than 3 hours to perfect your drifting skills.

Two participants share a car (BMW) together. We will of course arrange that car for you, as well as petrol, the location and instructors. There is a small army of instructors to help you through the day. If you also want to drive your own car around the course at the end of the course, this is of course also possible.

During this course you can master the basics of drifting at your own pace. Instructors are on site to teach you the ins and outs.

So sign up now for the Drift course Sunday afternoon May 21, 2023.

Do you have questions about this? Ask them below or via [email protected]!

