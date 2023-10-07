Home page politics

Sahra Wagenknecht has reportedly taken the first step towards founding her own party. An entry in the official association register confirms this.

Mannheim – In the last few days the signs have been increasing. The left Politician Sahra Wagenknecht is probably getting serious about a new party. Away from public attention, supporters of Sahra Wagenknecht founded an association at the end of September that could be the first step towards founding their own party.

Sahra Wagenknecht has reportedly taken the first step towards founding her own party. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Report reveals new name: Wagenknecht party should perhaps be called “BSW”.

The association, which was registered with the Mannheim District Court on September 26, 2023, is called “BSW – For Reason and Justice”. The entry of the Baden-Württemberg district court is in the states’ common register portal created under number VR 703822. The founding group consists of seven people, including Jochen Flackus, the former government spokesman for Wagenknecht’s husband Oskar Lafontaine, reports the Star.

The association’s chairman is Jonas-Christopher Höpken, the Left Party’s mayoral candidate for the 2021 local elections in the Oldenburg constituency. In 2022, Höpken was elected to the Federal Committee of the Left Party.

The association has been founded: Is the Wagenknecht party already in the starting blocks?

There is increasing evidence that Sahra Wagenknecht could apparently set about founding her own party in 2023. The exact time has not been determined, it has been said so far. Before State elections in Hesse and Bavaria on October 8th it wasn’t supposed to happen.

When asked to comment on the latest developments fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA said Wagenknecht: “I understand the interest of the media and of course that research is being carried out on this question and in a wide variety of directions. But there is currently no new status. As soon as that is the case, we will of course inform the public.”

New Wagenknecht party BSW could cost all parties votes

The fact is: Wagenknecht could cause her previous faction, Die Linke, into serious difficulties with a new party. Because the politician doesn’t just target people as a target group AfD-Choosers. According to surveys, a “Wagenknecht party” could take many votes away from the established parties. Not only the AfD would have to give up, but also the Left, SPDUnion and FDP According to the numbers, voters would lose.

According to Insa surveys by the Funke media group, at least 29 percent of those surveyed can imagine voting for a Wagenknecht list in the 2024 state elections in Saxony. In Thuringia, according to Insa surveys, it would even relegate the AfD to second place as the strongest force.

Sahra Wagenknecht’s new party: Controversial discussions about going it alone

Previously, Gregor Gysi, Wagenknecht’s party colleague, had an interview with fr.de explains that Wagenknecht has already progressed “quite far” in her considerations about founding her own party. Gysi tried to dissuade her from taking this step and, according to her own statements, recently had a conversation with Wagenknecht.

Gysi doesn’t give his own Wagenknecht party much of a chance. “I don’t think this mix works: social policy like the Left, economic policy like Ludwig Erhard and a refugee policy like the AfD. “It can’t work,” he explained in an interview. If she goes this route, she will not enter the Bundestag in 2025. predicted the left-wing veteran. It would be “immoral” for Wagenknecht and her colleagues to take their Bundestag mandates with them if they left the Left Party.

For months there has been an ongoing conflict between Sahra Wagenknecht and her supporters on the one hand and the Left Party with its chairmen Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan on the other. Wagenknecht accuses her party of having distanced itself from the needs of its voters, low-income and ordinary people. If a new party is founded, some of the 39 members of the Bundestag are likely to leave the Left Party along with Wagenknecht. This would result in the new formation losing its faction status.

However, Gysi also explained that Wagenknecht’s departure could strengthen the Left Party. “If Sahra leaves, a new fighting spirit will emerge,” said Gysi opposite the fr.de. The mayor of Tübingen and former Green Party politician Boris Palme expressed understanding for the founding of a new party, saying he sees “a gap in the party system”, albeit in a slightly different way than Sahra Wagenknecht.