The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova named the regions with the lowest rates of the spread of coronavirus, reports TASS.

The lowest rates of the spread of a new coronavirus infection were recorded in Tatarstan, Chechnya, the Tula region and a number of other subjects.

Popova noted that in these regions there is a clear observance of all the requirements for wearing masks in transport and handling hands. The head of Rospotrebnadzor believes that the rise in the incidence of COVID-19 is directly related to non-compliance or lack of preventive measures.

In her opinion, insufficient work is being done with the population to wear masks.

Earlier it was reported that 286 people died in Russia due to coronavirus per day. The largest number of deaths in the country was recorded per day since the beginning of the pandemic. Scientists also talked about the benefits of transparent shields from COVID-19. Face screens have no pores, so there is little chance of a virus getting under the face shield. It is noted that the screen must be disinfected.