The alarm of the governors on Health: “Budgets heavily compromised”

“The economic-financial sustainability of health budgets is strongly compromised by the insufficient level of funding of the National Health Servicefrom the failure to finance a significant portion of the expenses incurred to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and for the vaccination campaign”. This can be read in a letter sent by the coordinator of the regional health councilors, Raffaele Donini from Emilia, who according to what La Stampa writes today was sent to the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci and to the head of the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

According to the Press, “the alarm of the regions is bipartisan: continuing at this rate, they tell the government, amidst underfinancingstaff shortages, inflation and high energy costs, healthcare is at risk of crashing, with consequences that the Regions themselves define as «catastrophic»”. It is therefore a question of “a shared appeal, because 80% of regional budgets are absorbed by Healthcare and a large part of the electoral consensus is played on this “.

Healthcare, Gemmato: “Meloni government has allocated more resources”

“The ills of health care are there for all to see and have probably been around for a decade in which 37 billion to public health have been destructured, and I am referring to the decade before Covid as per Gimbe source; in the past the health crisis was probably underestimated, but this government does not intend to underestimate but to invest”. This was stated in Matera by the Undersecretary for Health, Marcello Gemmato, on the sidelines of an assembly of Brothers of Italy cadres in Basilicata.

“It is quite clear – the undersecretary also said – that at this moment we need to invest in health care and in particular, in public health; I proudly claim that the Meloni government with Minister Schillaci has posted, for 2023, 2 billion and 150 million euros more for public health; for 2024, 2 billion and 300 million more; in 2025, 2 billion and 600 million more for public health. It is – added Gemmato – a strong signal, just think that in the Def of April last year the previous government maintained that, having overcome the pandemic phase, going towards an endemic phase, the health fund had to be reduced, instead we have intended to invest the money I mentioned in a public health service. It’s not just a matter of money, but also an organizational one.”

Health: Fratoianni (AVS): “Dark future for the NHS with the right”

“Periodically, but unfortunately more and more often, the news informs us of attacks on doctors and nurses in the emergency rooms of our country. In recent days the new Minister of Health has announced further measures, but I have the impression that increasing controls will not be enough in hospitals, nor to increase the penalties for those who attack”. This was stated by the national secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni, parliamentarian of the Green Left Alliance

“The truth is that doctors and nurses are increasingly alone in hospital wards and emergency rooms. And doctors often work night watch alone, because there is a lack of staff. And with what little staff there is, they have to face a ever-growing demand for health, so waiting times for a visit increase and dangerous tensions are created, which are obviously unloaded on the healthcare personnel”, he observes. “

Subscribe to the newsletter

