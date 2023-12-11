The Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson, annexed by Moscow in September 2022 and partially controlled by its troops, will vote in the Russian presidential elections in March 2024, the Central Election Commission reported this Monday (11) ( CEC) of Russia.

“Today, December 11, 2023, the Central Election Commission of Russia held consultations on the possibility of holding presidential elections in the territory of four regions where martial law was introduced,” the CEC said in a statement.

According to the note, “all parties to the consultations considered elections possible in the territory of the aforementioned regions”, where martial law has been in force since October 2022.

CEC Vice Chairman Nikolai Bulaev recalled, in turn, that Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson have already voted in the municipal and regional elections in September 2023.

“Together we overcame this task and saw that the electoral system of these four entities, created in a very short space of time, is not only viable, but also works in an extremely professional manner”, considered Bulaev.

The CEC vice-chairman added that representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed during consultations at the CEC that it is possible to hold presidential elections in Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that he will run for re-election in March next year, which could keep him in power until 2030.

The ruling United Russia party, which controls two-thirds of the seats in Parliament, immediately declared its support for the Russian leader, although Putin is expected to run as an independent candidate.

The CEC previously reported that the 2024 elections will be held over three days (March 15, 16 and 17), so that the same rule can be applied to the electoral process in the annexed regions.