“Avto.ru”: in some regions of Russia it is more profitable to buy a car than in others

In some regions of Russia, it is more profitable to buy used cars than in others. The best locations for buying a car were named by analysts of the Avto.ru Business service in their study, they write “News”.

Thus, sellers in the Central Federal District (FD) have the opportunity to receive 6-7 percent higher profitability (the percentage increase in profitability without taking into account the costs of delivering a car from one region to another) if they buy a BMW X5 and Hyundai Sonata in the Northwestern FD and then sell them in their region.

Experts recommended that residents of the Volga Federal District buy cars of the upper price segment in the Central Federal District and sell them locally. Under this scheme, the Mini Hatch will bring in 19 percent more profit, and the Volvo XC90 — 15 percent.

Cars bought in the Central Federal District are also profitable to sell in the Southern and Ural Federal Districts. In the first case, Mercedes-Benz GLE will be 19 percent more profitable, and in the second case, sellers will receive 39 percent more profit from the sale of Volvo XC90.

At the same time, dealers from the Siberian Federal District are better off buying BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class from the Northwestern Federal District. Due to this, they can receive 34 percent and 25 percent more profitability, respectively.

Earlier, Russians were told the most affordable cars. In the country, you can buy at least ten models for up to 1.7 million rubles. The cheapest was the domestic Lada Granta. The basic version of the sedan with a 90-horsepower engine and manual transmission will cost the buyer 700 thousand rubles.